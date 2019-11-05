'In case any mishap takes place': UP govt employees wear helmets, work in building with holes in roof

Uttar Pradesh: Photographs of employees wearing helmets inside a government office in Uttar Pradesh have gone viral on social media.

Employees of the electricity department in Banda district were photographed working in an office located in a dilapidated building. The roof of the room has developed several holes as the plaster has come off and a pillar in the middle of the room is holding the roof up.

"We wear helmets at work to protect ourselves in case any mishap takes place. We have informed the seniors several times about the condition of the building, but no one has taken any action in the matter. Perhaps, they are waiting for some of us to get killed before the repairs begin," said one of the employees. He said that during the rainy season, the employees bring umbrellas because the roof leaks.