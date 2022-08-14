In a push to 'One District One Product', UP govt to open stalls of in foreign embassies

Photo: Representative Image

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government said that it would open stalls of its indigenous products in the embassies of different countries. As per the information received, the items prepared under the ambitious projects of one district one product (ODOP) of the UP government would be sold from these stalls.

The state government has approached embassies of various countries in this regard and few of them have agreed to it. Besides, the UP government has also decided to open ODOP stalls at petrol pumps across the country.

The Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Medium & Small Industries (MSME), Export promotion and Textile, Dr Navneet Sehgal, informed that around 1,000 stalls of ODOP will be opened all over the country this fiscal including at railway stations, petrol pumps, foreign embassies and at the UP Handloom Showroom (UPICA) in different cities.

He said that around 12,000 people would get employment through this exercise. "Talks are on with various foreign embassies and very soon, the ODOP stall would become operational there," he added.

After the nod of the railway, the state government is likely to open ODOP stalls at various stations. The Indian Railways has submitted a list of 600 stations to the UP government where ODOP stalls could be opened.

ACS Sehgal further informed that the UP government is in talks with the public sector petroleum companies to open ODOP stalls at select petrol pumps.

He informed that so far, the petroleum major Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has agreed to provide space at its petrol pumps in various cities across the country for the ODOP stalls.

The IOC would itself set up these stalls where ODOP items would be sold. Besides the showrooms of UP Handloom Corporations in big cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Bengaluru would also have an exclusive corner for ODOP items.