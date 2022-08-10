Uttar Pradesh: Keeping poll promise, Yogi Adityanath to provide free bus travel for women above 60

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | Photo: PTI

Lucknow: Keeping his promise made during the recently held Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to announced free bus travel facility for elderly women. The free travel for women above the age of 60 years would be applicable in the buses of UP State Road Transport Corporation.

The UP CM on Wednesday said that very soon his government would announce free bus travel for elderly women. This promise was made during the assembly poll and ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) had mentioned about this in the manifesto.

The state government would compensate Transport Corporation for the losses incurred on providing this service. Besides, the CM has also announced free bus travel for all women for two days during the festival of Rakshabandhan. He said that women could avail this facility for two days beginning from Wednesday midnight till the late night of August 12. It may be mentioned that the state government in UP has been providing this facility during Rakshabandhan for the last six years.