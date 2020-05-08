Imran Khan’s Pakistan launches new LeT-backed group to conduct terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

On Monday, three Central Reserve Police Force officials were killed and seven others injured after terrorists attacked the CRPF patrol party near the Qaziabad area of Kashmir's Handwara.

On Sunday, five Indian army officers were killed after an encounter broke out in he Chanjmulla area of Handwara, which is part of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter.

According to the Inspector General of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, top Lashkar-e Taiba commander, Haider from Pakistan, was killed in the Handwara encounter.

The Indian soldiers killed on Sunday included Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood and Sub-Inspector of JKP Shakeel Qazi, Naik Rajesh and Lance Naik Dinesh were also killed in a joint operation of Indian Army and the J&K police.

Meannwhile, CDS Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said, "The operations highlight the determination of the security forces to safeguard the lives of the people. Commanding Officer leading from the front along with other personnel of the unit and J&K Police have laid down their lives, living up to the motto; Service Before Self."

He said the armed forces are proud of their courage as they have successfully eliminated the terrorists. We salute these brave personnel and express our deep-felt condolences for the bereaved families, he said.