Imran Khan blames Bollywood movies for sex crimes in Pakistan; Twitter ridicules Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed Bollywood movies for the rise of sex crimes in Pakistan, reported ABP News. He also added that the main reason for the increase in drug abuse in the country is due to mobile-phones.

“What we are doing is we are taking content from outside. Content first comes in Hollywood, then Bollywod and then in Pakistan. People of the country don’t understand such content because they don’t understand Western civilisation. They don’t realise that we are importing the most harmful thing from the Western civilisation,” he said in a YouTube address.

Khan added, “It is very important to realise that a new challenge is seeping in the country, through mobile phones. Due to availability of phones, such content is accessible to kids which was never there in the history of mankind.”

However, Imran Khan's comments were ridiculed on Twitter. Pakistan journalist Naila Inayat wrote, "Bollywood movies behind sex crimes in Pakistan: Imran Khan. Hasn't PM watched many Bollywood movies in the past?" "Next he will say bcos of Sunny Deol we are unable to pump out drinking water," joked another user.

Here is how Twitterati reacted: