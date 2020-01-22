'TV premiere hone tak toh rukna tha na': Twitterati troll Maha govt after making 'Tanhaji' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state.

The move came days after scores of leaders along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Devgn's new release tax-free.

However, Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi government was trolled by Netizens for taking this decision days after Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh made the tax exemption.

Here is how Twitter reacted: