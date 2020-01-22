'TV premiere hone tak toh rukna tha na': Twitterati troll Maha govt after making 'Tanhaji' tax-free

Maharashtra government on Wednesday declared Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' tax-free in the state.
The move came days after scores of leaders along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote letters to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding to make Devgn's new release tax-free.
However, Thackeray and his Maha Vikas Aghadi government was trolled by Netizens for taking this decision days after Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh made the tax exemption.
Here is how Twitter reacted:
The movie shows Ajay Devgn essaying the role of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare fighting for the principle of 'Bhagwa' (saffron) flag and 'Swaraj' (home-rule) and 'Satya' (truth).
Kajol, who essays the role of the wife of Tanhaji, Savitribai Malusare, is shown as a strong character, who accompanies him in taking firm decisions.
Saif Ali Khan, who plays the antagonist, comes out strong as Uday Bhan, a Rajput official, who works for Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.
The film is produced by Ajay Devgn's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and has been directed by Om Raut.
The movie has crashed the box-office as it has garnered around Rs 180 crore as on Wednesday, as per the film critic Taran Adarsh.
(With inputs from ANI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)