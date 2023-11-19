 Imphal Airport Shut Down For 3 Hours After UAV Spotted Over Airfield
Imphal Airport Shut Down For 3 Hours After UAV Spotted Over Airfield

Two flights were diverted and three others were delayed after the UAV was spotted on Sunday afternoon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 19, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Manipur |

An unidentified aerial vehicle (UAV) was spotted at Bir Tikendrajit International Airport in Imphal, Manipur, on Sunday, affecting flight services for about three hours. The UAV is reportedly said to be a drone.

According to reports, a flight from Kolkata was on the verge of landing in Imphal when it was halted, with authorities citing the necessity of obtaining permission from security agencies before landing. The aircraft, carrying a full load of passengers, was delayed for 25 minutes at Imphal airport before being redirected to Guwahati. Another flight was diverted and three others were delayed.

UAV spotted moving westwards

An official of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) said they received a message from the CISF at 2.30 pm, informing them that a UFO was found near the airport. "The UFO was visible with bare eyes moving westwards of the airfield till 4 pm," a statement issued by Airport Director Chipemmi Keishing said.

The diverted flights included an Indigo flight from Kolkata which was initially instructed "to hold overhead" and was diverted to Guwahati after 25 minutes. The delayed flights however left Imphal airport after receiving clearance late after around three hours.

The Indian Air Force Eastern Command at Shillong was informed of the development, the official said. Manipur is bordered by Nagaland, Mizoram and Assam, besides sharing an international border with Myanmar to its east.

(With PTI inputs)

