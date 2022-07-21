e-Paper Get App

'Imp to know who is fact-checker, who is trying to create tensions': Anurag Thakur on Mohammad Zubair

Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told Parliament that if someone tries to create tension in society under the garb of checking facts, action will be taken against them

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 03:19 PM IST
During the Question Hour in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister Anurag Thakur raised the Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair matter by saying that it is essential to know the difference between 'a fact checker and someone who is trying to create tension in the society by staying behind the fact check'.

"It is also important to know who is the fact checker and who is trying to create tension in society by staying behind the fact check. If someone complains against them, then action is taken according to the law," he said.

Zubair released from Tihar jail

Mohammad Zubair was released from Tihar on Wednesday night, hours after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged in Uttar Pradesh against him for alleged hate speech, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on June 27 for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.

Multiple FIRs were lodged against him in UP - two in Hathras and one each in Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Muzaffarnagar, Ghaziabad, and at Chandauli police station - on similar charges.

