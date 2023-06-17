IMD Predicts These States To Receive Heavy Rainfall; Check Details Inside

Representative Image | FPJ

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued predictions for the weather conditions in various regions of India. Heavy rains are expected in Northeast, East, and Northwest India until the 19th of June. Additionally, the IMD has stated that the conditions are favourable for the further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon in South Peninsular and East India from the 18th to the 21st of June. However, heat wave conditions may persist in isolated areas of Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh during the upcoming week.

Read Also Mumbai: Monsoon To Be Delayed In City Due To Cyclone Biparjoy

Heavy Rains in Northeast India

The IMD forecasts widespread light to moderate rainfall in most areas of Northeast India, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls expected throughout the week. Arunachal Pradesh is likely to experience isolated extremely heavy rainfall on the 15th and 16th of June, while Assam and Meghalaya may see heavy rainfall from the 15th to the 17th of June.

Flood Situation in Assam

The flood situation in Assam has worsened, affecting nearly 29,000 people across three districts due to incessant rain. Lakhimpur is the worst-hit district, with over 23,500 affected individuals. Dibrugarh and Dhemaji districts have also been significantly affected, with more than 3,800 and 1,500 people affected, respectively.

Read Also Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Assess Cyclone Biparjoy's Impact In Gujarat

Rainfall and Thunderstorms in East India

In East India, the weather office predicts light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week.

Cyclone Biparjoy's Impact

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to move northeastwards, bringing heavy rains to Rajasthan. The IMD forecasts light to moderate rainfall in many places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall and extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places in southwest Rajasthan on the 16th and 17th of June, as well as in southeast Rajasthan on the 17th and 18th of June.

Rainfall Outlook for Northwest and South Peninsular India

In the northwest region, the IMD predicts light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning during the first half of the week. The intensity and distribution of rainfall are expected to increase thereafter, with isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh during the second half of the week. In South Peninsular India, light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall is expected during the first half of the week, with a likelihood of increased intensity and distribution in the second half. Kerala, south interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu may experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Continuation of Heat Wave Conditions

Isolated pockets in Odisha, Jharkhand, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience heatwave conditions throughout most of the upcoming week. Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana may also witness heat wave conditions during the first half of the week. Southeast Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh may experience heat wave conditions in the next two days.

Warm Nights in East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh

Warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh on the 15th and 16th of June, according to the IMD.