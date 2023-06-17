Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Assess Cyclone Biparjoy's Impact In Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Bhuj, Gujarat, on Saturday to evaluate the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy. Accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Shah will conduct an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas and hold a review meeting in Bhuj. The cyclone weakened after hitting the Kutch coast but brought heavy rainfall to northern Gujarat. The government of Gujarat is now focusing on restoring electricity in approximately 1,000 villages and clearing roads blocked by fallen trees.

Assessment and Review by Union Home Minister

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bhuj on Saturday to assess the situation following Cyclone Biparjoy. Alongside Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he will conduct an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected regions of the state, a report in India Today stated. Subsequently, a review meeting will be held in Bhuj to evaluate the response and recovery efforts. The ministers will also analyse the surveillance conducted from Delhi over the past three days.

Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy

Cyclone Biparjoy weakened after making landfall on the Kutch coast on Thursday evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in northern Gujarat. Thankfully, there have been no reported casualties in Gujarat due to the cyclone. The government credits the successful evacuation of over 100,000 individuals for achieving "zero casualty" during the cyclone.

Restoration Efforts

Restoring electricity in approximately 1,000 affected villages and clearing roads of fallen trees pose immediate challenges for the Gujarat government. A total of 1,127 teams are working in various districts, including Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Morbi, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Rajkot, and Porbandar, to restore power supply. The forest department teams have already cleared 581 fallen trees from the roads.

Evacuation and Shelter

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from coastal areas and shifted to temporary shelters. Among them were 10,918 children, 5,070 senior citizens, and 1,152 pregnant women, as reported by the government. The prompt evacuation measures played a crucial role in preventing casualties during the cyclone.

Landfall Process and Damage

Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall near Jakhau on the Saurashtra-Kutch coast, accompanied by heavy rains and wind speeds of up to 140 kmph. The landfall concluded by Friday morning, with Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Rajkot, and Morbi districts experiencing very heavy rainfall and strong winds. Several talukas across the state received varying amounts of rainfall during the day. The cyclone caused extensive damage to the power infrastructure, with thousands of electricity poles damaged and numerous villages left without power.

Further Impact

Cyclone Biparjoy is now moving towards south Rajasthan, prompting the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to position a team in Jalore. Heavy rains in the region may lead to flooding, necessitating preparedness and response measures.