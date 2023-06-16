Weather Update: MP Feels 'Biparjoy' Impact In Form Of Rains & Strong Winds

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): As the grilling-hot days of Madhya Pradesh turns windy and pleasant during nights, it’s quite obvious that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has reached a magnitude enough to affect other parts of country. Currently, Gujrat is experiencing the extreme consequences of the natural calamity.

Observing the situation, meteorological department has announced a ‘Yellow Alert’. Also, on June 18 or 19, possibility of rains in Gwalior and Chambal division is estimated. Winds may blow at a velocity of 50 Km/h or more.

Rains are estimated by June 19

IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist Mamta Yadav said that on or before June 19, the center of the low pressure area related to the storm will be around North East Rajasthan. Due to this, there will be rain at some places in western Madhya Pradesh especially in Gwalior-Chambal division as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

There may be heavy rains in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopurkalan. After this, Biparjoy effect will reduce. Bhopal city received 3.3 mm of rain on Thursday. It also rained in Guna.

Biparjor will weaken till it reaches Rajasthan

Weatherman told that Biparjoy storm will reach Rajasthan by June 16, but it will reach weakened or the pressure will remain low. Due to storm and western disturbance in Rajasthan, it will rain on June 16 and 17, but it is expected to rain heavily on June 18 and 19, so Gwalior-Chambal in Madhya Pradesh may also receive rain on June 18-19. Strong winds are also estimated.