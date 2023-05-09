IMD issues heatwave warning in southern Bengal due to Cyclone Mocha's indirect influence | ANI

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for southern districts of Bengal, including Kolkata, due to the indirect influence of Cyclone Mocha. Warm north-westerly winds are expected to cause a sudden spike in temperature, with the southern districts of the state likely to record temperatures of around 40-42 degrees Celsius between Tuesday to Thursday.

The heatwave warning has been issued for Birbhum East and West Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia, and West Medinipur. Central districts such as Malda and North and South Dinajpur will also experience scorching temperatures on Wednesday, with western districts such as Bankura, Purulia, West Burdwan, and Birbhum expected to face a heatwave on Thursday, stated a report in India Today.

Causes of Sudden Spike in Temperature

According to the Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) Alipore, water vapor is running into the Bay of Bengal due to Cyclone Mocha's effect, causing a sudden spike in temperature despite the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal.

Deputy Director of IMD Kolkata, Sanjib Banerjee, was quoted stating that the cyclonic circulation now lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form on May 8 over the same area, intensifying into a deep depression over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea on May 9.

Impact of North-Westerly Winds

Banerjee further explained that the north-westerly winds have led to warming of the weather and a rapid decrease in water vapor content in the air. The water vapor content is generally supposed to be 50 per cent at the lowest in May. However, the rapid decrease in water vapor has led to a loo-like condition in South Bengal, causing people to reel under uncomfortable weather.

Warning for Heavy Rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar

Meanwhile, the IMD has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Andaman and Nicobar from May 8 to May 12 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal. The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm in the coming days.