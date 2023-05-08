Cyclone Mocha: Bangladesh-Myanmar coast may witness landfall, rains predicted in Darjeeling, Malda and other districts of West Bengal

Cyclone | Representative Image

In a recent update about Cyclone Mocha, weather services informed that the storm is likely to miss the Indian coast and rather hit the Bangladesh-Myanmar coastal belt. They latter was predicted of experiencing heavy rainfall that could even lead to landfall in the region.

Cyclone Mocha is likely to spare Indian coast while Myanmar is set to face its wrath between May 13 evening and May 14 noon, a report in media outlet Telegraph India read.

A met office representative was quoted in a PTI report as saying, "There is no possibility of north Bengal districts coming under the influence of the cyclone as the cyclonic system, if formed, may make landfall finally in the coastal belt of Bangladesh-Myanmar by the end of next week affecting south Bengal."

No heatwave in India

Apart from the fact that India would not be majorly affected by the cyclonic storm formed in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD forecast earlier pointed out that most regions on the coast would experience pleasant weather and clouds due to Cyclone Mocha this May.

Rainfall is expected in the respective areas putting the heat off, reportedly for the next five days from the night of May 6. This comes as a major relief for residents who have been experiencing scorching heat this summer.

Expected weather in Kolkata

The maximum temperature in Kolkata slated to rise to 38.4 degrees Celsius along with an 85 per cent humidity level on Monday, said the spokesperson.

Rainfall in West Bengal

Furthermore, it was also noted that there's possibility of light to moderate rainfall accompanied by lightning in the city, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Bankura, Birbhum, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Light rains are also expected in the northern part of the state - in the districts of Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda in the next 24 hours.