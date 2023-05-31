IMD forecasts continued rainfall & thunderstorms in Northwest India, heatwave conditions in Bihar and West Bengal

PTI

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected to persist over northwest India for the next 48 hours. In their daily bulletin, the weather forecasting agency stated that light to moderate scattered showers, along with thunderstorm activity, lightning, and occasional gusty winds or squalls reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, are likely until June 1st, after which the intensity is expected to decrease.

Hailstorms in Himachal Pradesh

Specifically, parts of Himachal Pradesh are anticipated to experience hailstorms today, while Uttarakhand can expect similar weather conditions for the next two days. Portions of Uttarakhand might witness thundersqualls and gusty winds ranging from 60 to 70 kmph for the next three days. Additionally, heavy rainfall is predicted in certain areas of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir today.

South India

Moving to South India, the IMD has issued a forecast for heavy rainfall at isolated locations in Tamil Nadu, south interior Karnataka on May 31st and June 1st, and in Kerala over the next five days. The agency mentioned that there will be light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds primarily over Kerala, Lakshadweep, and south interior Karnataka. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh can expect isolated to scattered rainfall during the same five-day period.

Northwest India

In terms of temperature, northwest India is not anticipated to experience any significant changes in maximum temperature over the next two days. However, states like Bihar and West Bengal in the eastern region may see an increase of approximately 2 degrees Celsius in maximum temperature during this period, leading to heatwave-like conditions.

The IMD issued a warning stating that isolated pockets in Bihar are likely to face heatwave conditions from May 31st to June 4th, while Gangetic West Bengal can expect similar conditions on June 1st and 2nd. Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may experience heatwave conditions on May 31st and June 1st.