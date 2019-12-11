'Imagine the plight of an average citizen from minority community in Pakistan': Swaraj Kaushal backs CAB

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Bill, which is an amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955 and was passed by the Lok Sabha, will come up for consideration and passing.

Sushma Swaraj's husband Swaraj Kaushal has now backed the Bill. Taking to Twitter Swaraj Kaushal said that he remembers Laxman Singh Sodha who was Minister in the cabinet of General Ayub Khan then President of Pakistan, and even he had to escape from Pakistan and seek refuge in India. So one should imagine the plight of an average citizen from the minority community in Pakistan, he further added.