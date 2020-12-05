IMA scam: Congress leader gets bail

Bengaluru

Former Congress minister Roshan Baig Saturday was granted bail by a special court. He was arrested two weeks ago by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore I Monetary Advisory (IMA) scam case.

Baig, a 7-time MLA from Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar Assembly constituency, is facing charges of allegedly helping the prime accused Mohammed Mansoor Khan flee the country when the scam broke out. Close to 40,000 depositors have lost their money and Mansoor Khan had said in the video that he went broke as he had given Baig Rs 400 crore to run the business without hitch.

Baig was among the 17 MLAs of the erstwhile JD(S)-Congress coalition government who resigned and paved way for the formation of the current BJP government led by BS Yediyurappa. Unlike others, he was not given a ticket to contest in the bypolls by the BJP.