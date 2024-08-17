IMA Nationwide Strike Begins, India Looks On As Doctors Demand Justice In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

(File) Doctors from Indian Medical Association (IMA) stage a candle march over the alleged sexual assault and murder of a female postgraduate trainee doctor of Kolkata RG Kar Medical College, at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), in Gurugram on Tuesday. | ANI

India held its breath on Saturday (August 17) as doctors across in many parts of the country began strike to demand justice in rape-murder case in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a nationwide strike from 6 am on Saturday (August 17) to 6 am on Sunday (August 18). It is expected to be the biggest strike in over a decade.

While essential medical services like Intensive Care Unit, casualty wards and other emergency function, the strike is likely to hit OPD (outpatient), elective surgeries and more across departments in the country's hospitals.

The IMA made announcement of the nationwide strike on Friday.

"All IMA members will observe strike tomorrow, only Emergency & Casualty services will be available. Three days ago, we spoke to Union Health Minister JP Nadda (on the law to curb attacks against doctors), and he was very positive. NMC also has issued circulars over the security and management of CCTV cameras. We say that we will do duty if there is security. Today, there are over 60% women doctors," said Anil Kumar J Nayak, the general secretary of the IMA.

"We met the victim's family, who were treated poorly by the hospital administration. We urge the National Commission for Women to visit Kolkata. Although we haven't been able to meet the Chief Minister, we've presented our demands, which include safety and security for women. All junior and resident doctors across the country are on strike. This is a crucial moment for unity; it's a do-or-die situation." he added.

As of 9:30 am on Saturday, Union Health Minister JP Nadda had not made an appeal to striking doctor through his official handle on social media platform X.

The IMA has put forth five demands:

1) The association wants substantial change in the living and working conditions of resident doctors. It is demanding safe spaces in hospitals for doctors to take rest.

2) IMA wants creation of a central act which will incorporate amendments in Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. These amendments were made in 2023. The association also wants these amendments to be incorporated into the proposed Hospital Protection Bill of 2019.

3) IMA wants speedy, professional investigation into the RG Kar hospital case and also into vandalism that occurred on August 14.

4) The IMA is demanding that security protocols of hospitals be brought at par with those on airports. It wants better security for doctors in the hospitals.

5) The association is demanding sufficient compensation for the family of the deceased 31-year-old lady doctor.