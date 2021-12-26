I'm 24-carat Congressman, not upset with party: Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad termed himself as a "24-carat Congressman" and stated that he was never upset from the party.
Speaking to media here, the Congress leader said, "I am not going to float any new party and I am not upset with the party." When asked if Congress requires reform, he said, "Reforms are need of every party and is underway in the Congress. Reform is a continuous process." "'Yes, I am a Congressman. Who told you I am not? 24 'Carat' Congressman," he added.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader, earlier in December said that he does not see the grand old party winning 300 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO READ'Uttarakhand polls will not be fought under my leadership': Former CM and Congress leader Harish...
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)