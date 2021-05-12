IIT Kharagpur professor, who hurled casteist abuses at SC, ST students in online class, suspended

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur professor Seema Singh, who hurled casteist abuses at SC (Scheduled Castes) and ST (Scheduled Tribes) students in an online class, has been suspended after an inquiry commitee found her guilty, reported News18.

"Seema Singh has been suspended after getting the report of the fact-finding committee. She will resume only after further orders are issued. The inquiry will follow after this suspension as per the procedures," the report quoted IIT Kharagpur registrar Tamal Nath as saying.

For the uninitiated, videos of Seema Singh's online class had gone viral in April. In one of the videos, the professor was heard verbally abusing her students. She is heard repeatedly using expletives, calling her students "bloody bast****" and openly threatening to fail them in exams.