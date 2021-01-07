IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 to be conducted on July 3: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Thursday announced that JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) Advanced 2021 will be conducted on July 3. The Education Minister added that the exam will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur and the eligibility criteria of securing 75 per cent in board exams for admissions to IITs is dismissed.
Earlier, Pokhriyal had announced that JEE Main 2021 would be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021. The next sessions of the exam will take place between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-38.
For the uninitiated, JEE Advanced is a qualifying exam for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at IITs. There are a total of 23 IITs across India including IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Roorkee, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Patna, IIT Bhubaneshwar, IIT Ropar, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Gandhinagar, IIT Indore, IIT Mandi and IIT Varanasi.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)