FPJ Evening Brief: Pro-Trump protesters breach US Capitol; BMC files complaint against Sonu Sood- Check out top 5 news of January 7, 2021

Here are the top 5 news of January 7, 2021:

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. According to reports, 52 people have been arrested thus far.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday said that there will be an "orderly" transfer of power to Joe Biden on January 20. "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement. Commenting on the certification, Trump said the decision "represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history." "It's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again," Trump said while repeating false claims about the election fraud.

After a lull for nearly a month, diesel prices in Mumbai were at a record high of Rs 81.07 per litre whereas petrol prices stood at Rs 90.83 per litre. Prices of both the auto fuels have risen by more than Rs 14 over the last 10 months—one of their steepest in recent years. The prices rose in Thane and Navi Mumbai too. On Wednesday petrol retailing price was at Rs 90.72 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.9.

Meanwhile, petrol price in Delhi also reached to an all-time high of Rs 84.20 per litre today after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates for the second day in a row. This being the highest ever petrol price in Delhi, after October 4, 2018 when its price had risen to Rs 84 a litre. Petrol prices have breached all-time high levels in the new year as rising global oil prices have forced the fuel marketing companies to raise the pump price of auto fuels for the second time this year today.

In the light of coronavirus vaccine rollout, another mock drill will take place tomorrow across all states and Union Territories, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan reiterated today. The Health Minister also stated that around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and three lakh vaccination team members have been trained to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

The Health Minister, while addressing a press conference, said, "COVID-19 vaccines 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin' are on the verge of being available in the country. Our efforts are to ensure seamless last mile delivery of the vaccine." The Minister further stated that some priority groups have been decided for vaccination as advised by the experts' group formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, government sources told ANI that the transportation of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin by today or tomorrow.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed a police complaint against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel. The BMC has filed the case under section 3 of Maharashtra Region and Town Planning Act, accusing Sood of increasing, altering the structure and changing the use of land without prior permission. Reacting to the matter, the actor said that he had already taken permission from BMC and is now waiting for approval from Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority.

In the complaint filed by Mandar Wakankar, junior engineer, building and proposal department of K westward, he has stated that Sood converted the Shakti Sagar Building on AB Nair road into a hotel without requisite permission.

Veteran fashion designer and the founder of the acclaimed Indian clothing brand, Satya Paul passed away on January 6 at an age of 78 at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Paul's son Puneet Nanda in a long emotional Facebook post shared the news of his father's demise.

Nanda stated that the fashion mogul suffered a stroke on December 2nd and after being treated at the hospital, he expressed the desire to fly back to the Isha Yoga Centre which has been his "home since 2015." "He had a stroke on Dec 2nd and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital, his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with - removed so he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015. As per his wish, he gently passed on with blessings of the Master," Nanda wrote. Sadhguru also condoled Paul's demise in a tweet. "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement," the spiritual leader tweeted.

(With input from agencies)