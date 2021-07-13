IGNOU June TEE 2021: Time table For UG, PG, Diploma courses declared on official website- ignou.ac.in

The timetable for the IGNOU TEE June 2021 exam for postgraduate diploma, diploma, postgraduate certificate, and certificate programme has been released by Indira Gandhi National Open University on the official website- ignou.ac.in

The exam will be held from August 3, 2021 till September 9, 2021. However if the COVID-19 condition in any Region/State deteriorates further during the course of examinations it will be postponed and held in December 2021.

The test will be conducted in two shifts ie a morning shift from 10 am to 1 pm and an afternoon from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, the actual duration of each exam will be mentioned on the question paper.

The university offers more than 200 programmes at certificate, diploma, degree and doctoral levels. The admissions are conducted twice a year in January and July. For the January session, the online registration for the majority of courses begins from November every year and registrations for July begin in May-June.

Hall Tickets of the eligible students will be available on the University web site soon according to a a notification on the university's official website.

Students are advised to visit the University website regularly and download their Hall Ticket and follow the instructions printed on the Hall Ticket.

Students may note that there can be a possibility of last minute change of examination Centre due to Covid-19 situation or any other reason. In such a condition, the University will take appropriate remedial measures. The affected students are advised to be in touch with their respective Regional Centers, the notification said.

