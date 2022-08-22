'If you don't know the Imam coming to your village, inform police': Assam govt issues SoPs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that if any Imam comes to a village and is not known by anyone then it needs to be immediately informed to the Police Station.

This comes after two Islamic clerics (Imams) were arrested today, who were allegedly involved in radicalising Muslim youths in the state. Reportedly, they have links with terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

"The police will then verify, only after that, they can stay. Our Muslim community of Assam is helping us in this work," the Assam CM said announcing a SoP issued by the government.

"We're also making a portal for Imam and other people who are coming to madrasa from outside the state. Those who are from Assam, do not need to register their names in that portal, people from outside will have to register their names in the portal," Sarma explained further.

The arrested duo were taken into custody on August 20 and arrested the next day for their alleged links with Bangladesh outfits engaged in radicalising youths , Superintendent of Police V V Rakesh Reddy told reporters.

The police have registered a case against the duo under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and with investigations on more such people are likely to be arrested soon, he said.

The arrested have been identified as Abdus Sobahan, a cleric of Tinkonia Shantipur Masjid under Mornoi police station and Jalaluddin, a cleric of Tilapara Masjid under Matia police station. Sobahan is a member of AQIS, the SP said.

The police have seized several books, posters and a mobile phone used to contact jihadis in Bangladesh from the two men.

They were produced at the chief judicial magistrate's court here and remanded to police custody for seven days.

(with agency inputs)

