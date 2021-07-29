'If they come again, we shall kill them all': Mizoram MP prompts outrage; Assam Police promises to take action

Issuing 'death threats' towards the police while attending a session of the Parliament is perhaps not quite de rigueur. Rajya Sabha MP and Mizo National Front leader K Vanlalvena is now facing the wrath of the Assam Police and others for some rather problematic remarks that he had recently made. The Police has promised to take action, and will reportedly question the lawmaker.

Violent clashes had erupted along the Assam-Mizoram border earlier this month, with several police officials losing their lives. Others including civillians had been injured in the fray. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday informed that six Assam Police jawans had lost their lives while defending the constitutional boundary of the state.

"There was no intention to kill anyone. But we had to retaliate as it is our stand that we would not open fire first. When they wanted to surrender, we gave them the opportunity to escape unhurt, otherwise, many more could have died," Mizoram Inspector General of Police (IGP) John Neihlaia told news agency ANI.

Speaking to the media outside the Parliament on Wednesday, Vanlalvena said that over 200 policemen had entered Mizoram and pushed officials from the state away from their posts. "They gave firing orders first, before we fired. They are lucky that we didn't kill them all. If they come again, we shall kill them all," he was quoted as saying.