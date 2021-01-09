'If they can do this to POTUS...': Tejasvi Surya, Amit Malviya slam Big Tech firms as Trump kicked off Twitter

One of the most powerful people on earth - the US President - no longer has access to social media. In the wake of the Washington DC clashes that saw pro-Trump agitators storm the US Capitol the POTUS had been locked out of his account for some time. This 'ban' has now been extended and amplified by several other companies.

More specifically, President Donald Trump has been suspended from his Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts even as other platforms delete some of his posts. Alongside, the 'Team Trump' Twitter handle has been suspended, and his efforts to tweet out his outrage from the US President's handle has been deleted.

And even as countless people across the world rejoiced over the latest developments, others lambasted Big Tech companies for the power that they felt was being unfairly wielded. Not only Republican leaders in the US, Indian BJP leaders have also lashed out at Twitter for their actions.