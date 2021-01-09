Donald Trump Jr references Mao, Ayatollah as he protests father's suspension from Twitter

It is an ignominious end to what has been a rather turbulent, yet historic Presidency. With less than two weeks left for his tenure to end, US President Donald Trump has been cut off from access to most of his social media accounts. On Twitter his account has been "suspended" and on Facebook and Instagram, he remains 'indefinitely' banned. And even as many rejoice, others including fellow Republican leaders have hit out at the big tech firms.

Perhaps the most vocal critics have been members of Trump's family - with his son Donald Trump Junior even wondering why dictatorial regimes continued to find representation on Twitter even as his father was booted out. "So the Ayatollah, and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have Twitter accounts with no issue despite threatening genocide to entire countries and killing homosexuals etc... but The President of the United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud," he tweeted.