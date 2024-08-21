 'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made By Woman Divorcing Husband; VIDEO VIRAL
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made By Woman Divorcing Husband; VIDEO VIRAL

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made By Woman Divorcing Husband; VIDEO VIRAL

The judge is left surprised after learning that the woman has demanded Rs 6,16,300 from the husband as monthly alimony. The lawyer representing the woman stands up to defend his client's demand and also lists the various requirements and expenses that the woman mentioned she would be needing money for which included branded clothes and standard food.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

A video from Karnataka High Court showing a woman judge questioning the lawyer about his lady client's demand of getting Rs 6,16,300 per month from her husband as maintainance amount has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video shows the woman judge rapping the lawyer for the unreasonable alimony demand made by her client.

The hearing of the case was taking place in Karnataka High Court and the recording of the case contains the probing of the lawyer by the judge.

If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn

The judge is left surprised after learning that the woman has demanded Rs 6,16,300 from the husband as monthly alimony. The lawyer representing the woman, stands up to defend his client's demand and also lists the various requirements that the woman mentioned she would be needing money for as her expenses.

FPJ Shorts
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest
UP Police Constable Recruitment 2024: 48 Lakh Aspirants To Compete For 60,244 Posts In Retest
Rajkummar Rao's Wife Patralekhaa Reveals Getting 'Bothered' By Pregnancy Rumours: 'Some Days Aren't Really Happy But...'
Rajkummar Rao's Wife Patralekhaa Reveals Getting 'Bothered' By Pregnancy Rumours: 'Some Days Aren't Really Happy But...'
NIRF 2024: Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra For Aspiring Doctors
NIRF 2024: Top Medical Colleges In Maharashtra For Aspiring Doctors
Mumbai: Real Estate Forum 2024 To Be Held On August 29 At Hotel Trident
Mumbai: Real Estate Forum 2024 To Be Held On August 29 At Hotel Trident

The lawyer than reads out the various items enlisted by the woman which includes expensive clothes, money required for food, medicines, and other expenses including branded clothes and eating out which added up to Rs 6,16,300 per month. The judge questioned the list and said that the amount was too high for a single woman without responsibilities and that the husband also had the responsibility to look after the kids.

What Does The Supreme Court Say On Alimony

The Supreme Court has maintained that the award of maintenance or permanent alimony should not be penal (punishment), and that it should be based on the idea of ensuring a decent standard of living for the wife.

The Supreme Court of India has set the benchmark of 25% of a husband's net monthly salary as the amount to be paid or given to a wife in monthly alimony payments. However, one-time settlements have no benchmark. However, the amount usually ranges between 1/5th to 1/3rd of the husband's net worth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 21, 2024, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made...

'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made...

Bihar Bharat Bandh: Agitators Attempt To Set School Bus With Students On Fire, Shocking Video...

Bihar Bharat Bandh: Agitators Attempt To Set School Bus With Students On Fire, Shocking Video...

UP: BSP President Mayawati Accuses BJP And Congress Of Conspiring Against Reservation

UP: BSP President Mayawati Accuses BJP And Congress Of Conspiring Against Reservation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years;...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Arrives In Warsaw, First Visit By Indian PM To Poland In 45 Years;...