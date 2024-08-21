'If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn': Judge Questions ₹6,16,300 Per Month Maintenance Demand Made By Woman Divorcing Husband; VIDEO VIRAL

A video from Karnataka High Court showing a woman judge questioning the lawyer about his lady client's demand of getting Rs 6,16,300 per month from her husband as maintainance amount has gone viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The video shows the woman judge rapping the lawyer for the unreasonable alimony demand made by her client.

The hearing of the case was taking place in Karnataka High Court and the recording of the case contains the probing of the lawyer by the judge.

If She Wants To Spend, Let Her Earn

The judge is left surprised after learning that the woman has demanded Rs 6,16,300 from the husband as monthly alimony. The lawyer representing the woman, stands up to defend his client's demand and also lists the various requirements that the woman mentioned she would be needing money for as her expenses.

The lawyer than reads out the various items enlisted by the woman which includes expensive clothes, money required for food, medicines, and other expenses including branded clothes and eating out which added up to Rs 6,16,300 per month. The judge questioned the list and said that the amount was too high for a single woman without responsibilities and that the husband also had the responsibility to look after the kids.

What Does The Supreme Court Say On Alimony

The Supreme Court has maintained that the award of maintenance or permanent alimony should not be penal (punishment), and that it should be based on the idea of ensuring a decent standard of living for the wife.

The Supreme Court of India has set the benchmark of 25% of a husband's net monthly salary as the amount to be paid or given to a wife in monthly alimony payments. However, one-time settlements have no benchmark. However, the amount usually ranges between 1/5th to 1/3rd of the husband's net worth.