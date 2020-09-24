'If public wants me to, I may enter politics': Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar 'Robinhood' Pandey

Since then, speculation has been rife over the possibility of him joining politics. The Congress on Wednesday even accused the BJP of using Pandey to defame Maharashtra, and said he was now being "rewarded".

But the former top cop appears to be unfazed. Asked by news agency ANI about the criticism form political leaders, he said that it would "obviously happen" as he had no "godfather". "I don't have a political background. We used to do farming and rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some," he said.

But will Pandey enter politics? That's he said depended on the public sentiment. "People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics," he told ANI.