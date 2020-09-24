'If public wants me to, I may enter politics': Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar 'Robinhood' Pandey

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has been making waves recently. From being associated with the Bihar investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to having songs written about him - there has certainly been a lot written about him lately.
Born in 1961 in Geruabandh village of Buxar district, Pandey has been an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer since 1987. However, the official recently resigned from the Police Service. Pandey, who had been set to retire in February next year, had sought VRS. The home department immediately accepted this request and GK Singhal, the DGP Home Guards was appointed as his successor.
Since then, speculation has been rife over the possibility of him joining politics. The Congress on Wednesday even accused the BJP of using Pandey to defame Maharashtra, and said he was now being "rewarded".
But the former top cop appears to be unfazed. Asked by news agency ANI about the criticism form political leaders, he said that it would "obviously happen" as he had no "godfather". "I don't have a political background. We used to do farming and rear cattle. I've come from there. It's not acceptable to some," he said.
But will Pandey enter politics? That's he said depended on the public sentiment. "People are coming to me in large numbers, telling me that if I wish to enter politics then I should contest election from their district. Everyone is very close to me. It'll be a decision by public. If they want me to, then I may enter politics," he told ANI.