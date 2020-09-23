'Robinhood Bihar ke': Former Bigg Boss contestant's tribute to ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey ahead of Assembly elections

Former Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur, who chose Rs 20 lakh over the BB12 trophy after entering the top three, has on Wednesday come up with a tribute to former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.

Pandey, who was to retire in February next year, resigned from the police services on Tuesday night. The home department immediately accepted his request seeking VRS and notified the appointment of GK Singhal, DGP Home Guards as his successor.

The former Bihar DGP is likely to contest the Assembly Elections in the state as an NDA candidate from Buxar. Reportedly, he has been assured a ticket from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, speaking to the media, Pandey said that he is yet to join any political party and has also not taken any decision in this regard.

"I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," he said.