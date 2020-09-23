'Robinhood Bihar ke': Former Bigg Boss contestant's tribute to ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey ahead of Assembly elections

Former Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur, who chose Rs 20 lakh over the BB12 trophy after entering the top three, has on Wednesday come up with a tribute to former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey.
Pandey, who was to retire in February next year, resigned from the police services on Tuesday night. The home department immediately accepted his request seeking VRS and notified the appointment of GK Singhal, DGP Home Guards as his successor.
The former Bihar DGP is likely to contest the Assembly Elections in the state as an NDA candidate from Buxar. Reportedly, he has been assured a ticket from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). However, speaking to the media, Pandey said that he is yet to join any political party and has also not taken any decision in this regard.
"I have not joined any political party as of now and I have not taken any decision on it yet. As far as social work is concerned, I can do it without entering politics too," he said.
Meanwhile, Deepak Thakur's song 'Robinhood Bihar ke' features both Pandey and him. Thakur is the singer, lyricist and composer of the song.
"Gupteshwar Pandey is pride of bihar and nation. His service is memorable towards the state and the nation. And the most beautiful thing of his personality is his helping nature. From time immemorial, he is supporting Deepak Thakur. He has been supporting youths for years and so the people gives him the title of Robinhood in bihar. So guys it's a tribute from us to him. This is not only a song but it is an emotion which we feel from the bottom of our heart (sic)," reads the video's description.
Watch Video: