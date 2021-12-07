If Opposition MPs apologise, we are ready to withdraw the suspension: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that if the suspended Rajya Sabha MPs apologise, their suspension will be revoked.

"We explained why they had to be suspended. The country has witnessed whatever took place. It's on record. If they apologise even today, we're ready to withdraw the suspension," Pralhad Joshi was qouted as saying by news agency ANI.

Divulging the details of the BJP's parliamentary party meeting, Pralhad Joshi said that the Prime Minister has directed to organise events with people who have been conferred with Padma Awards.

"Padma Award has been conferred upon common citizens who are doing good work. PM has said to organise events, with such awardees being on live contact (during the event)," he said.

A total of 12 Opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the remaining winter session of the Parliament for allegedly creating ruckus on the last day of the monsoon session.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 11:47 AM IST