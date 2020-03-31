ICMR approves first indigenously developed COVID-19 virus test kit

On the other hand, Ministry of Health said the DRDO will begin manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks per day from next week. The ministry has also asked the Bharat Electronics Ltd, a public-sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in next two months.

Among private players, Agva Healthcare, Noida, has been given an order to manufacture 10,000 ventilators within a month. Their supplies are expected to commence in the second week of April, the ministry said in a tweet.

On Monday, total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 1,251, including foreign nationals. The total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 1,117. So far, the disease has claimed 32 lives in the country with Maharashtra recording the highest death toll, followed by Gujarat.

(Inputs from Agencies)