Coronavirus Updates in India: Driving licenses, vehicle permits expired since Feb 1 will be valid till June 30

Well, the coronavirus outbreak has hit most industries worldwide. Amid times where from a common man, politician to even tycoons in the industry have suffered, the state and central government has put several measures in place to run the contain the spread of the virus and also help the people affected by the deadly virus.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown as part of India's plan to battle coronavirus and several businesses were put a halt due to the lockdown.

Now , the Centre on Monday extended the validity of documents like driving licenses, permits and registration that expired since February 1 till June 30. This move is to ensure hassle-free transportation of cargo amid the lockdown over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in an advisory to all states and Union territorieshas asked the concerned authorities to treat such documents as valid till June 30.

The advirory said that this decision was taken to facilitate the citizens facing difficulties in renewing the validity of various documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act and the Central Motor Vehicles Rules due to nationwide lockdown in the country and closure of government transport offices.

It requested all states to "treat documents under MV Act & Rules, whose extension of validity could not or not likely be processed due to lock-down and which have expired since 1st of February, 2020 or would expire by 30th of June 2020, as valid till 30th of June 2020." The documents include fitness, permit (all types), driving licence, registration or any other concerned document under the Motor Vehicles Act.

It pointed out that the government had provided for the availability of the essential goods and production, and had allowed the vehicles for the transport of such goods/cargo.

The ministry requested all states to implement the advisory in "letter and spirit" so that the people and transporters and organisations rendering essential services do not get harassed and face difficulties.

