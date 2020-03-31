Watch: Roger Federer makes sure he remembers his trick shots amid coronavirus outbreak

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, French Open has been postponed to September and Wimbledon's fate will be revealed later this week.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Roger Federer along with his wife Mirka donated 1 million Swiss Francs to those families who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, Federer said: "These are challenging times for everyone and no one should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs for the most vulnerable families in Switzerland."

"Our contribution is just a start, we hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis! Stay Healthy," he added.

Federer was last seen in action at the Australian Open where he lost against Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals.

Djokovic went on to defeat Dominic Thiem in the finals to win the tournament.

The 32-year-old also donated 1M Euros to help purchase medical equipments in Serbia to fight against coronavirus.