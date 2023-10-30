ICMR Advises Against Over-Exertion For Those Who Suffered From Severe Covid: Health Minister On Growing Heart-Attack Cases

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | FPJ

In response to the series of deaths due to heart attacks during the Garba festival in Gujarat, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) research, said that people who have experienced severe COVID-19 infection should avoid over-exertion or strenuous exercises for some time to minimise the chances of heart attacks.

Here's what Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said

According to Mansukh Mandaviya, "The ICMR conducted thorough research and learned that people who have suffered from severe COVID-19 infection should avoid over-exertion for a certain period. It should be postponed for a year or two."

Young people are becoming the main victims

Young and middle-aged people are dying due to heart issues in the country. Recently, in Gujarat, deaths due to severe heart issues were reported, mainly in the Garba events during the Navratri festival that prompted the state's health minister, Rushikesh Patel, to hold meetings with medical experts. Especially in Saurashtra, the cases of heart attack are increasing alarmingly.

While playing garba in Kapadvanj Kheda district, a 17-year-old boy died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. Also, Ravi Panchal (28) from Ahmedabad and Shankar Rana (55) from Vadodara passed away due to heart attacks.

In conversation with ANI, Dr Aayush Patel, MD Medicine, said, "Veer Shah (17) was playing Garba in the Kapadvanj ground when he complained of dizziness and was unresponsive. A team of volunteers at the scene immediately reached out to him and performed a cardio-respiratory resuscitation. We monitored his vitals but found no pulse. There was no response and signs of respiration. He was given three cycles of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). We shifted him to a hospital. However, he was declared dead at the hospital."

Ahead of the Navratri festivities, the state health and family welfare department issued a notification, making it mandatory that garba event organisers must have an ambulance and a medical team at the site to provide emergency aid.

(With inputs from ANI)

