IAF Day 2020: Rafale fighter jets key highlight this year as Indian Air Force showcases its might

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the 'brave warriors' of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion. "Many congratulations to all the brave warriors of the Indian Air Force on Air Force Day. You not only keep the skies of the country safe but also play a leading role in the service of humanity in times of disaster. Your courage, valour and dedication to protect Maa Bharti inspire everyone," PM Modi tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended their wishes on Air Force Day 2020.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended his greeting to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and its personnel on the 88th Air Force Day. Wishing the IAF, Singh added that the Centre is committed to enhancing its capabilities through modernisation and indigenisation.

"My felicitations and best wishes to the air warriors and their families on the occasion of Air Force Day-2020. Eighty-eight years of dedication, sacrifice and excellence mark the journey of the IAF which is today a lethal and formidable force to reckon with," Singh's tweet read.

Rajnath Singh said the country is "proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries". "The Nation is proud of its men and women in blue and salutes the prowess of the IAF as it stands ready to face challenges and deter adversaries. We remain committed to enhancement of IAF's combat capability through modernisation and indigenisation," he added.

The Defence Minister further said that he was confident that IAF will "always guard the nation's skies, come what may" and further wished them "blue skies and happy landings always."

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War. The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic.

