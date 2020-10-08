Indian Air Force Day 2020: IAF inducts indigenous Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation

The Indian Air Force has designed, developed and inducted an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT). This pod will be utilised for evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases including COVID-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote places.

Requirement of an air evacuation system with facility to prevent spread of infectious aerosol from a COVID-19 patient during air travel was felt by IAF when COVID-19 was declared as a pandemic. The first prototype was developed at 3 BRD AF and has undergone various modifications. Supporting the “Atmanirbhar Bharat” call by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, only indigenous materials have been used to fabricate this pod. This indigenously designed system has been developed at a cost of Rs 60,000, which is very less as compared to the imported systems costing up to Rs 60 Lakh.