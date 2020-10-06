Indian Air Force Day 2020: Why Rafale jets were inducted into the 'Golden Arrows' squadron?

The 88th Indian Air Force Day will be celebrated on Thursday, October 8. It is celebrated to mark the day the Indian Air Force was established in 1932.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force conducted a full dress rehearsal on Tuesday, including a flypast by its aircraft, at its Hindon base in Ghaziabad.

The Tejas LCA, Jaguar, Mig-29, Mig-21 and Sukhoi-30 aircraft were part of the rehearsal, besides the newly inducted Rafale fighter jet, an IAF official said.

To the uninitiated, five Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into the IAF on September 10 in a major boost to India's air power capability at a time when the country has been engaged in a months-long tense border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

According to a report, a traditional ‘sarva dharma puja’, a ceremonial 'water cannon salute' and an aerial display featuring various breathtaking manoeuvres by the aircraft marked their induction of the Rafale fighter jets into the 17 Squadron ‘Golden Arrows’ of the IAF at the Ambala airbase.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented an induction scroll to Group Captain Harkeerat Singh, the Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron of the ‘Golden Arrows’ of the IAF thus formally completing the induction of the five Rafale fighter jets into the squadron.