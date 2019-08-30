IAF chief inaugurates SWAC Commanders' Conference in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa on Friday inaugurated the annual Commanders' Conference of South Western Air Command (SWAC) at its headquarters in Gandhinagar. Dhanoa is on a two-day visit to Gujarat.

The commanders of Air Force stations located in SWAC area attended the conference, said a PIB release. In his address, the Chief of Air Staff acknowledged the high degree of professionalism and hard work displayed by the air warriors of SWAC in achieving assigned goals, said the release.

He also appreciated the professional manner in which SWAC headquarter had "planned and executed Ex Vayu Shakti 2019 showcasing IAF might and firepower capability" and lauded units for maintaining high level of operational preparedness, it said.

In view of recent intelligence inputs of a possible infiltration attempt in Kutch sector, Dhanoa highlighted the need for increased vigil by SWAC units, the release said.

He also lauded the "proactive approach in Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster relief (HADR) missions undertaken to rescue nearly 300 marooned people" during flood in Gujarat and Maharashtra recently. Dhanoa emphasised the "need for air warriors to keep abreast with the latest tactics and technologies and to focus on the associated challenges".