IAF against 6 of its men

New Delhi: Two Indian Air Force officers will face court-martial for the Mi-17 chopper crash in which six of its personnel were killed due to friendly fire by own missile system on February 27 over Srinagar.

Four other officers will also face administrative action in the case, including two Air Commodores (equivalent to Army Brigadiers) and two Flight Lieutenants (captain equivalents in Army), for their respective roles in the entire case.

On the morning of February 27, when Pakistan counter-attacked in response to the Balakot airstrike, an IAF Mi-17 chopper crashed over Budgam near Srinagar killing all six of its occupants.

It emerged that the chopper was hit by own air defence system SPYDER deployed in Srinagar.

The chopper of the Srinagar-based 154 Helicopter Unit crashed within 10 minutes of taking off even as a dogfight raged over 100 kilometres away between intruding

Pakistani jets and the IAF, in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was involved.