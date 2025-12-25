 'I Was Shocked': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recalls Meeting Hamas Leader Hours Before Assassination In Iran
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'I Was Shocked': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recalls Meeting Hamas Leader Hours Before Assassination In Iran

'I Was Shocked': Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Recalls Meeting Hamas Leader Hours Before Assassination In Iran

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recounted narrowly missing the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Attending Iran’s presidential swearing-in on PM Modi’s request, Gadkari met Haniyeh hours before a covert operation killed him inside a heavily guarded military facility. The incident highlights the deadly intersection of diplomacy and geopolitics in West Asia.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 25, 2025, 09:56 AM IST
article-image
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari | File Image

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has offered a chilling, almost cinematic account of how he brushed past one of the Middle East’s most audacious assassinations— hours before it happened. Speaking at a book launch “My Idea of Nation First: Redefining Unalloyed Nationalism” by Uday Mahurkar on Wednesday in New Delhi, Gadkari revealed that he had crossed paths with Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, shortly before Haniyeh was killed inside what was supposed to be one of Iran’s most secure military facilities.

Details

Gadkari said his presence in Iran was at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asked him to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Iran’s newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian. The trip, intended to be a routine diplomatic engagement, took a dramatic turn even before the formalities began. On the eve of the ceremony, Gadkari recalled being at a five-star hotel in Tehran where world leaders and senior dignitaries had gathered informally over tea and coffee.

Read Also
Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs
article-image

Amid presidents, prime ministers and ministers, one figure stood out—not because he led a nation, but because he led a cause. That man was Haniyeh. “All the heads of various nations were there,” Gadkari said, “but one person who wasn’t a head of state was Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.” Gadkari said he saw Haniyeh moving in the same convoy, heading to the swearing-in ceremony alongside Iran’s President and Chief Justice. At the time, nothing seemed amiss. Hours later, the atmosphere changed abruptly. Gadkari said that around 4 am, the Iranian ambassador to India knocked on his door with an urgent message: they had to leave immediately.

FPJ Shorts
'Fortunate To Get A Chance To Develop Navi Mumbai Airport': Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A ‘Proud Moment For Mumbaikars’ As Operations Begin
'Fortunate To Get A Chance To Develop Navi Mumbai Airport': Gautam Adani Calls NMIA Launch A ‘Proud Moment For Mumbaikars’ As Operations Begin
Navi Mumbai Airport Opens To Passengers With Flights Connecting Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi; Complete Schedule Inside
Navi Mumbai Airport Opens To Passengers With Flights Connecting Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi; Complete Schedule Inside
'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral
'Luckiest Fan Ever': Video Of Woman Witnessing Virat Kohli's Century From Office Balcony At BCCI Center In Bengaluru Goes Viral
PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony
PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony

When Gadkari asked why, the answer stunned him. Haniyeh had been assassinated. “I was shocked,” Gadkari told the audience. “I asked how it happened, and he said, ‘I don’t know yet.’” Iranian authorities later confirmed that the assassination took place around 1:15 am on July 31. Haniyeh was staying at a heavily guarded guest facility inside a military complex under the supervision of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. His bodyguard was also killed in the attack. Despite the layers of security, the operation was executed with lethal precision. Even now, Gadkari said, the exact method remains disputed.

Read Also
Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning...
article-image

“Some people say he was killed because of using his mobile phone. Some say it happened in some other way,” he noted, underlining the fog that still surrounds the killing. Iran’s official line was that a short-range missile struck the building where Haniyeh was staying. But another, far more explosive theory soon surfaced—the Mossad angle. According to a report by The Telegraph, Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, allegedly recruited Iranian security operatives to plant explosives inside the IRGC guesthouse in northern Tehran.

The original plan, the report said, was to kill Haniyeh during his visit for former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s funeral in May, but that attempt was shelved due to massive crowds. The revised operation was colder and cleaner. Explosives were allegedly planted in multiple rooms, with surveillance footage reportedly showing the operatives moving in and out within minutes. The devices were detonated remotely around 2 am, killing Haniyeh. Iranian officials later admitted it was a catastrophic intelligence failure, with suspicions that insiders from an elite protection unit may have been compromised.

Read Also
Karnataka Tragedy: At Least 10 Killed As Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Truck In Chitradurga;...
article-image

For Gadkari, the episode carried a blunt geopolitical lesson. If a country is truly strong, he said, no one dares lay a hand on it—pointing to Israel as a small but formidable state that has leveraged technology and military might to project power far beyond its size. What began as tea with dignitaries ended as a brush with history—and a stark reminder of how, in West Asian geopolitics, the line between diplomacy and death can be terrifyingly thin.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony

PM Modi Greets Nation On Christmas 2025, Calls For Strengthening Harmony

Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs

Delhi AQI Improves To 221 As CAQM Revokes GRAP-IV Curbs

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Loss Of 9 Lives In Cuddalore Road Accident, Announces ₹3 Lakh...

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Condoles Loss Of 9 Lives In Cuddalore Road Accident, Announces ₹3 Lakh...

Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning...

Aligarh Muslim University Teacher Shot Dead In Campus By 2 Unidentified Assailants, Police Scanning...

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Former PM

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Birth Anniversary: Know Some Of The Interesting Facts About India's Former PM