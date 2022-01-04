I-T dept conducts raids on 40 locations of ACE Group; chairman Ajay Choudhary is an aide of Akhilesh Yadav

The Income Tax Department has raided several places linked to ACE Group chairman Ajay Choudhary, a close aide of former UP Chief Minister and SP President Akhilesh Yadav, reports from Dainik Bhaskar stated.

According to the report, raids are underway at 40 places of ACE Group including Delhi, Noida and Agra. Choudhary is one of the prominent builders in the NCR area.

Earlier on December 31, the Income-Tax (I-T) department carried out searches at multiple locations in Mumbai, including at the premises and entities reportedly linked to businessman and Samajwadi Party (SP) Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Pushpraj Jain.

Jain is into the perfume business and had recently launched 'Samajwadi Itra' or perfume.

Prior to that, the agency had carried out raids at the premises of a businessman Piyush Jain in Uttar Pradesh and had seized unaccounted cash and gold worth crores of rupees.

After the I-T operation, the Samajwadi Party, on Friday had tweeted from their official handle, "After the last time's failure, BJP's ally I-T had carried out raids on SP MLC Pushpraj Jain and other perfume dealers in Kannauj. Brazen misuse of central agencies by the BJP in UP elections is common."



SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also lashed out at the BJP following the raid. "As soon as the election has come, all these central agencies are harassing and defaming people and there is continuous conspiracy from the BJP. When Piyush Jain was raided and when the truth came out, the BJP itself got exposed. In order to save themselves from embarrassment, they purposefully raided Pushpraj Jain, who is SP MLC and along with him other businessmen," Yadav told media persons in UP.

ALSO READ UP doctor seeks Rs 1 crore through crowdfunding for mother's treatment

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 10:22 AM IST