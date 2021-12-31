IT department raid at Samajwadi Party's MLC Pushpraj Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh

The Income Tax Department conducted raids at the premises of Samajwadi Party MLC Pushpraj Jain Pampi in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj on Friday.

The Samajwadi Party claimed through a post on its official Twitter handle that the premises of its MLC Pushpraj alias Pampi Jain in Kannauj have been raided. It said party chief Akhilesh Yadav had just called a press conference in Kannauj and hence the "BJP government" launched the raids.

"As soon as respected National President Akhilesh Yadav announced the press conference in Kannauj, the BJP government started searches at the place of SP MLC Pampi Jain. BJP's fear and anger is clear. People are ready to teach a lesson to BJP!," the Samajwadi Party said in a tweet.

The Income Tax department on Friday raided multiple premises linked to perfume traders and some others in Uttar Pradesh as part of a tax evasion investigation.

Official sources told news agency PTI that the searches are being conducted in Kanpur, Kannauj, the national capital region and few other places. The department is searching multiple locations of some entities linked to the perfume trade and related businesses. The exact identities of those raided were not confirmed by authorities.

Earlier, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) conducted raidsa at businessman Piyush Jain's residence in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj and Kanpur.

The DGGI which had allegedly seized Rs 194.45 crores of cash, 23 kg gold and 600 kg sandalwood from businessman Piyush Jain's possession, on Monday informed that the accused has admitted that cash recovered was related to the sale of goods without payment of taxes.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently launched a perfume called 'Samajwadi ittra' prepared by Jain in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state that are expected to be held early next year.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 10:36 AM IST