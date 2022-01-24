e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India records 3,06,064 new COVID-19 cases, 439 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:19 AM IST

'I salute our girls and their accomplishments', says Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on National Girl Child Day

IANS
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh |

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh |

Advertisement

Chandigarh: On the National Girl Child Day, former Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday resolved to empower the girls by giving them education, freedom and equal space.

Singh's fledgling the Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is contesting the Punjab Assembly polls in alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt),

"On #NationalGirlChildDay, I salute our girls and their accomplishments in various fields," Amarinder Singh tweeted. "They are the real change-makers, truly our future. Let us resolve to empower them, give them education, freedom and equal space and see the wonders they do," he further tweeted.

Amarinder Singh on Sunday released the first list of candidates for 22 constituencies for the February 20 Punjab Assembly polls and announced that he will contest from his home constituency -- Patiala (Urban).

ALSO READ

National Girl Child Day: What Covid-19 pandemic did to female kids, adolescents National Girl Child Day: What Covid-19 pandemic did to female kids, adolescents

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:19 AM IST
Advertisement