'I felt suffocated': Setback for Uttar Pradesh Congress as ex-Youth Congress leader, team joins AAP

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress suffered a major setback on Sunday as the former State head of the Youth Congress, Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi (53) along with entire former team joined the Aam Admi Party.

Other ex-office bearers Muneesh Chaudhary (ex-vice president), Watan Sinha and Dhanraj Sonkar (both secretaries) also switched sides in the presence of AAP national leader and Delhi Sanjay Singh who was in Lucknow on Sunday to hold victory march to celebrate the Delhi Assembly results, address a party meet and announce plan to expand the party base in UP.

“Jaisi hails from Jais in Rai Bareli and has been close to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka. He was the Youth Congress head for almost 10 years and has a good rapport in the cadre especially with the young”, says a senior party leader.

In a letter written to the Congress members on Sunday, Jaisi blames JNU alumnus Sandeep Singh, believed to be political advisor of Rahul and Priyanka, for pursing a “different ideology” than those of Gandhi and Nehru and “sidelining” the senior party leaders.

“To make matter worse, a person from Rihai Manch (NGO) who never worked for Congress has been made Rai Bareli in-charge and UP Congress secretary. Hence, I felt suffocated,” writes Jaisi in his heartfelt letter, a copy of which is available with FPJ.

Party leaders admit that it is big setback for the party and cadre, both which look forward to the upcoming Assembly elections under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi.