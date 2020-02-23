AAP to contest BMC elections in Mumbai, rules out alliance

"As far as I know, the Municipal Corporation elections are fought alone, which is also a better option. So, the AAP is not considering any alliance with any party for the upcoming BMC polls," Singh said at a press conference here. The BMC polls are likely to be held in the year 2022.

Earlier talking about growing popularity AAP, Delhi minister Gopal Rai claimed that more than 16 lakh people have given a missed call on its number in the last 12 days of which one lakh each are from BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Rai said: "AAP government has given a new model of nation building in Delhi which the public has acknowledged by voting the party to power. The party launched a missed call number on February 11 for those who wished to be a member of the party. Since then more than 16 lakh people have joined the party through that."

The party will run a nation building campaign in 20 states from February 23 to March 23 through which the party will try to connect with more people, said the senior AAP leader.

