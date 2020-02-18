Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot richest minister in the AAP govt: Report

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is the richest minister in the AAP government, according to a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on Monday.

In a statement, the NGO said, Delhi Election Watch and ADR have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all the seven party leaders including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. According to the statement, the minister with the lowest declared total assets is Gopal Rai with assets worth Rs 90.01 lakh.