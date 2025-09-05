 Delhi Police Arrest Private Airline Pilot For Filming Woman With Hidden Spy Camera - VIDEO
The incident reportedly took place at the Shani Bazar when the accused allegedly attempted to record the complainant without her consent using a hidden camera. The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

ANIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 31-year-old private airline pilot for allegedly filming objectionable videos of a woman using a hidden spy camera.

The arrest was made by the staff of PS Kishangarh, South West District, a Delhi police statement read.

The accused has been identified as Mohit Priyadarshi, a resident of the Civil Lines area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Police recovered a lighter-shaped device fitted with a hidden camera from his possession.

According to the police, "On the night of August 30, complainant Ms K, a resident of Kishangarh village, noticed the accused attempting to record her at Shani Bazar without consent. A case under sections 77/78 BNS was registered at PS Kishangarh." During the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the suspect's image was circulated. With the help of local intelligence, the accused was tracked down and arrested. On sustained interrogation, he confessed to his involvement.

Police added, "The accused, Priyadarshi, is unmarried and employed as a pilot with a private airline. He admitted he had been making such videos to satisfy his personal gratification." Investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited.

