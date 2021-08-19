'I eat only one meal a day': PM Narendra Modi reveals while interacting with Olympic medallists; watch video

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hosted the Olympic-returned Indian athletes for breakfast at his residence, a day after lauding their memorable performance at the Tokyo Games from the ramparts of the Red Fort. Indian athletes returned from Tokyo with a haul of seven medals, including javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra's historic gold in track and field.

During breakfast, PM Modi was seen treating the gold medallist to a popular Haryanvi, Rajasthani delicacy ‘churma’ and indulged in candid talks.

While PM Modi hailed Neeraj Chopra for his confidence while having sweet delicacy, the gold medalist quizzed the prime minister about his food habbits and style and the PM had an interesting reply.

PM Modi without any hesitation replied saying that he has meals just once a day during Chaturmas. See video here.

Chaturmas is an auspicious period of four months in Hindu lunar calendar when people take vows and do fasting. Chaturmas or 4 months of monsoon begins on ekadashi, 11th lunar day in the month of Ashadh and ends on ekadashi in the month of Kartik.

Continuing his talks, PM Modi also narrated an unheard incident of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He revealed that once Vajpayee praised about 'gulabjamuns' and thereafter he was served the same sweet wherever he visited. This reached to such an extent that an advisory was issued so that other varieties of sweets could also be served with meal.

Modi, who had applauded the Indian athletes' tremendous show during the 75th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort on Sunday, was seen talking to Chopra and bronze medallist PV Sindhu, who become only the second Indian and first woman to win two Olympic medals.

