'I am targetted by Congress party', Payal Rohatgi after coming out of jail

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rohatgi said that she is being targetted by the Congress party for publicly criticizing their policies. "I think I am targetted by the Congress because I speak publicly against their policies," she said.

She claimed that she wasn't given decent treatment while her arrest. She says that she was put in a cell along with 5 other women who were accused of murder and drug trafficking. "I don't think I had done any serious crime," she added.

Rohatgi said that the Congress party should file a case against the writer and publisher of the book from which she quoted in her video. She added that the information was available on the public domain.