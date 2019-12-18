'I am targetted by Congress party', Payal Rohatgi after coming out of jail

Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi, who was arrested in a case relating to alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media, was granted bail by a court in Bundi, Rajasthan on Tuesday.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rohatgi said that she is being targetted by the Congress party for publicly criticizing their policies. "I think I am targetted by the Congress because I speak publicly against their policies," she said.
She claimed that she wasn't given decent treatment while her arrest. She says that she was put in a cell along with 5 other women who were accused of murder and drug trafficking. "I don't think I had done any serious crime," she added.
Rohatgi said that the Congress party should file a case against the writer and publisher of the book from which she quoted in her video. She added that the information was available on the public domain.
The actor also said that she is sorry if she has unintentionally hurt anyone.
The Rajasthan Police had detained the actor on Sunday morning from her Ahmedabad residence for interrogation in the case. She was sent to judicial custody by ACJM court on Monday.
She was booked under the IT Act on October 10 for alleged objectionable content against the Nehru-Gandhi family on social media. She was served notice earlier this month and told to furnish a reply in this connection.
"The court of additional district judge granted bail to Payal Rohatgi today on two bail bonds of Rs 25,000 each," public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said.
