'I am sorry Amarinder': Here's what Congress president Sonia Gandhi said after veteran leader announced decision to quit

Senior Congress leader Amarinder Singh who submitted his resignation on Saturday said that the Congress chief Sonia Gandhi apologized to him this morning after they spoke over his possible resignation.

"'I am sorry Amarinder', said Congress President Sonia Gandhi after I spoke with her over my resignation, this morning", Singh was quoted saying by ANI.

This morning, he reportedly told Sonia Gandhi he had put up with enough and "can't continue in the party with this kind of humiliation".

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday stepped down from his post after months of political tussle with his bete noire and PCC president Navjot Singh Sidhu. Speaking to reporters after submitting his resignation to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, Singh said he had been "humiliated thrice" and that the Congress is free to "appoint whoever they trust".

However, Singh made it clear that he would explore and exercise his future options when the time comes. He said he would decide his future political course of action in consultation with his supporters who have stood by him for over five decades. "There is always an option, and I will use that option when the time comes...at the moment I am still in Congress," he said.

This came after over 50 Congress legislators from Punjab wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi seeking that Amarinder Singh be replaced as chief minister, highly placed party sources told news agency PTI.

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 07:37 PM IST